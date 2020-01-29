Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,521. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

