Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 742 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $110.71. 1,701,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

