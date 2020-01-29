Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.92. 1,940,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.30. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,453 shares of company stock valued at $41,657,784 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

