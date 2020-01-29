NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $20,116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 123.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 185,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 22.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $76.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

