Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Get Novocure alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.14.

NVCR stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $87.24. 185,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. Novocure has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -300.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,669 shares of company stock valued at $58,404,584. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.