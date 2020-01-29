NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.