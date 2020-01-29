Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

