Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.67

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $14.94. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 7,343 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 192,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

