NVE Corp (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.