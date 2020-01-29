NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.41 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 EPS.

NVR traded down $80.00 on Wednesday, hitting $3,950.00. 658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,835.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,661.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.73. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,488.80 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,671.87, for a total value of $9,124,596.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,765,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.