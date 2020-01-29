NWF Group’s (NWF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 180 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.98. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

