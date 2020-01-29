NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,685 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.68. 2,207,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

