Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.06, approximately 363,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 253,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

