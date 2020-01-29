Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

OMP stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

