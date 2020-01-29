Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.
OMP stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
