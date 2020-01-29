OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. OAX has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $319,571.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.03071483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

