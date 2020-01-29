Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 77,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.93. 438,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.46. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

