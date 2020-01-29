Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.11. 126,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

