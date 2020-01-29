Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises approximately 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 240,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $99,684.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

W stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. 27,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,601. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.