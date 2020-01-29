Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Up 30.5% in January

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 909,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,635. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OII. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $11,702,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $6,415,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 961,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 247,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

