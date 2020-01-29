Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.15. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 19,653 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.68.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,054.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

