OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

