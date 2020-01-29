OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $43,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 496,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 487,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

