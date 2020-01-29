Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:ODC opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 713,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

