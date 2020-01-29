Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Okta posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,048,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.47. 975,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,370. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

