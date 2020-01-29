Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $21,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

