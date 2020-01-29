ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $95.80. 11,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,157. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ONE Gas has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

