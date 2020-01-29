ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE OKE opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

