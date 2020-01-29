Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,988,000 after buying an additional 776,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after buying an additional 577,078 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.