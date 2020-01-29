Orbs (ORBS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $151,723.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. Orbs has a total market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $151,723.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,251,117 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

