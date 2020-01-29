Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Shares Down 1.7%

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.38, approximately 25,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

The company has a market cap of $207.98 million and a PE ratio of 14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.42.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

