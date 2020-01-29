Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,168 shares during the quarter. Orion Group accounts for 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $146.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

