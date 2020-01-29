Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.58. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 2,555,643 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

