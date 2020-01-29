P.A.W. Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Aptose Biosciences accounts for 4.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 127,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 844,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.03. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

