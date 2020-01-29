P.A.W. Capital Corp Invests $563,000 in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OncoCyte by 77,522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 82.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 337.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

OncoCyte stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,152. OncoCyte Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,391,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

