PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

PCAR opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PACCAR by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 154.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $7,553,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

