Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Update

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMBC. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

