Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. 78,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,270. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.