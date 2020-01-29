Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 27.0% in January

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $118.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 898,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

