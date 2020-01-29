Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

