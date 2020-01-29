Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 1,954,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,743,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

TEUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 166.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the period.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

