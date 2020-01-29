Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PLC traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.39. 21,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,908. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$23.16 and a one year high of C$31.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The firm has a market cap of $885.18 million and a P/E ratio of 93.96.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 0.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

