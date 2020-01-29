PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of PKD stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management bought 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $39,674.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 77,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,517,378.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,602 shares of company stock worth $1,087,716 and have sold 102,137 shares worth $1,993,307. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

