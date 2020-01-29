Parkside Investments LLC Invests $635,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

