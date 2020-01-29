Parthenon LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $160.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

