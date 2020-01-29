Parthenon LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.18. 1,305,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

