PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 6.8% Higher

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.56, 529,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 970,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 714,077 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

