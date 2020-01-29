PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 6.8% Higher

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.56, 529,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 970,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 714,077 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
