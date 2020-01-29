Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PAYX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

