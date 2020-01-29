Paychex, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

PAYX opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. Paychex has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

