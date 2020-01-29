Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.8-21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.79 billion.Paypal also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.35.

PYPL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 9,174,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

