PayPie Price Down 41.7% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $213.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.